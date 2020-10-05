Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Garton, Delray Rawlins and Tom Haines impressed performance director Keith Greenfield in 2020

Sussex all-rounders George Garton, Tom Haines and Delray Rawlins have signed contract extensions on undisclosed terms.

Garton, 23, took 14 T20 Blast wickets to add to 12 in the Bob Willis Trophy, and also made 210 runs in total across red and white-ball competitions.

Haines, 21, scored 249 runs with the bat, including an unbeaten 117 against Surrey, and took two wickets.

Bermuda-born Rawlins, 23, totalled 460 runs and took 11 wickets.

"George has had a fantastic summer and is showing the match-winning capabilities we all know he has," performance director Keith Greenfield said.

"Tom and Delray again have both shown the talent and potential they have, and were given more support and match time to add the consistency to make regular match-winning contributions."