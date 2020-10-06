Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ashwin has played 228 times for India

Ravichandran Ashwin has given a "first and final warning" for the rest of the Indian Premier League after reigniting the controversial 'Mankad' debate.

The bowler opted not to run Aaron Finch out at the non-striker's end in Monday's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when the Australian left his crease early.

Ashwin hinted he would complete the dismissal if other opportunities arose.

He did complete a Mankad in last year's IPL to dismiss England's Jos Buttler.

The dismissal - named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in a similar manner in 1947 - is within the laws but there is debate as to whether it is within the spirit of the game.

After Monday's game, which Ashwin's Delhi won by 59 runs, the India spinner tweeted: "Let's make it clear!!

"First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. @RickyPonting."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is Delhi coach and before the tournament warned Ashwin against completing a Mankad and said he had held discussions with his player on the issue.

Ponting could be seen smirking in the Delhi dugout after the incident.

Before Ashwin had delivered the ball, RCB opener Finch had left the crease when backing-up at the non-striker's end.

Ashwin held on to the ball rather than completing the delivery but chose not to complete the run out.