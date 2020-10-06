Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adelaide-born Mark Cosgrove holds a British passport and is not classed as an overseas player

Former Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove is leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

The 36-year-old Australian batsman made his debut in 2015 and scored 7,348 runs in all three formats of the game.

Cosgrove is the club's leading run-scorer in T20 history.

Head coach Paul Nixon told the club website: "Cozzie played a significant role in changing the club's on-field fortunes. He is a quality batsman who gave everything."

Cosgrove added: "I appreciated the opportunity to come to Leicestershire at a difficult time and help to rebuild as your captain. It is an opportunity I'm grateful to have been given.

"Thank you to everyone at Leicester for being so welcoming to my family and I."

News of his departure follows the retirement of Paul Horton, but Leicestershire boosted their batting options by signing Scott Steel from Durham on Sunday.