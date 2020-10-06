Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Travis Head agreed an all-formats deal with Sussex in September 2019

Sussex hope Travis Head, Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese and Rashid Khan will all play for the county in 2021.

Australia batsman Head and former South Africa opener van Zyl had their deals for 2020 deferred for a year because of issues resulting from coronavirus.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid missed the T20 Blast because of commitments in the West Indies and India.

Wiese did play in both formats this summer, and Sussex plan to offer him a T20 contract for next season.

He would, however, have to be registered as an overseas player as Kolpak contracts will no longer be available when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of the year - and the same would apply to van Zyl.

A post by Wiese on Twitter external-link suggested, however, that his return is not definite.

"The end of the season also brings the end of my time as a Kolpak player for @SussexCCC. It's been an amazing 4 years full of great memories!! This club will always hold a special place in my heart!!," he said.