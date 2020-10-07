Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Calum Haggett made just three appearances for Kent this season, all of which came in the T20 Blast

Kent all-rounder Calum Haggett has left the club after his contract with the county ended at the result of the 2020 season.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Somerset in 2013 and went on to extend his stay by two years in 2018.

Haggett made 119 appearances across all formats for the club, scoring 1,412 runs and taking 171 wickets.

"It has been an honour to play for Kent and call the county my home," he told the club's website.

"An obvious highlight is reaching the One Day Cup final at Lord's in 2018. We didn't get the result we wanted, but to get to represent Kent at the 'Home of Cricket' in a cup final is what most youngsters dream of.

"I wish the club all the best going forward, and will be following the progress of my teammates in the coming years.