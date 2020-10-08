Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow scored 112 for England against Australia in his last match before the IPL

Indian Premier League, Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad 201-6 (20 overs) Bairstow 97, Warner 52; Bishnoi 3-29 Kings XI Punjab 139 (16.5 overs) Pooran 77; Rashid 3-12 Sunrisers win by 69 runs Scorecard

England batsman Jonny Bairstow smashed 97 from 55 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 69-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow hit six sixes and seven fours, sharing 160 for the first wicket with David Warner (52) in 15.1 overs.

The Yorkshireman was out lbw on review to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Bairstow fell in a collapse of 5-15 as Sunrisers stumbled to 201-6 but Kings XI were bowled out for 132 after 16.5 overs.

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran powered 77 from 37 balls, including 28 runs from the ninth over, but no other Kings XI batsman made more than 11.

Pooran eventually fell to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who finished with brilliant figures of 3-12 from four overs.