England's Danielle Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone have been selected for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge.

Ecclestone is the world's number one Twenty20 bowler, while all-rounder Wyatt will have played in all three Women's T20 Challenge tournaments.

The competition, which began in 2018 and features the top Indian talent and some international players, begins on 4 November in the United Arab Emirates.

Wyatt will play for Velocity, while Ecclestone stays with the Trailblazers.

West Indies' Deandra Dottin, New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek and Sune Luus of South Africa are among the other international players to be selected.

England World Cup winners Danielle Hazell and Natalie Sciver have also appeared in the competition, which runs alongside the long-standing men's Indian Premier League.