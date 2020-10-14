Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer has taken nine wickets at an average of 21.22 and economy rate of 6.82 in this year's IPL

Warner's milestone

With this season's Indian Premier League now in its fourth week, there's been plenty happening on the field and behind the scenes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner may be a bit of a pantomime villain among English fans, but there's no denying he is a force to be reckoned with in the IPL.

In Thursday's win over Kings XI Punjab, the Australia batsman became the first man to achieve an incredible feat…

But Archer has his number

On Sunday, Sunrisers captain Warner came up against his Achilles heel: Jofra Archer.

Warner was dismissed by Archer in four of the five innings he played against England this summer.

That became five from six as Archer delivered once again in Dubai.

Warner may have made 48, but he managed only three runs off seven balls from Archer before being bowled by a beauty.

Ben… Skokes?

In the same match, Royals and England all-rounder Ben Stokes played his first game of the tournament.

Although his team got the win, Stokes had little impact, scoring only five and bowling one wicketless over.

Maybe it was down to a bit of rustiness having not played cricket for a while? Or another explanation could be that it wasn't actually Ben Stokes…

Bairstow goes big

Opening the Sunrisers batting with Warner is Jonny Bairstow.

The wicketkeeper lost his England Test central contact this month but he's been in scintillating form in the IPL.

Bairstow smashed the ball to all parts of the ground as his 97 off 55 balls helped Sunrisers beat Kings XI.

In white-ball cricket, the opener is at the top of his game…

And his run-scoring has been duly appreciated by the cricketing world…

Smith and Buttler get to know each other

While Archer and Warner's international rivalry has continued in the IPL, England's Jos Buttler and Australia's Steve Smith seem to be all chummy in the UAE.

The Royals team-mates got to know each other a little better this past week as they answered the questions we've all been dying to know... like who is Buttler's childhood crush and the one thing Smith's wife hates most about him.

Quiz night with Kohli

Are you clued up on the 2008 Under-19 World Cup? How well do you know the US sitcom Friends?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore spent a day off last week by taking part in a team quiz night.

Questions ranged from topics including general knowledge, entertainment, geography and, of course, cricket…

Shouting over each other, arguing with the quizmaster and goading the opposition - it takes us back to those quiz nights over Zoom during the height of lockdown.

An emotional surprise for the Delhi Capitals players

The IPL brings players from all over the world - and walks of life - together.

With this year's tournament being held in the UAE in a strict bio-secure environment, many of the cricketers will be spending more than two months away from their loved ones.

The Delhi Capitals owners surprised the team this week with video messages from their families...

Kings XI woes continue but Universe Boss is back

Kings XI haven't had the best of starts to this year's competition - they have lost six of their seven matches.

On Saturday, against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were cruising at 115-0, chasing 164 to win, with just under six overs to go and still managed to lose.

Captain KL Rahul, speaking in his post-match interview, simply said: "I have no answers."

But could the return of the 'Universe Boss' change Kings XI's fortunes? Chris Gayle is yet to play this season but he has recovered from a stomach bug and is raring to go...

Kings XI seem like a tight-knit group, and here's England seamer Chris Jordan revealing a bit more about his team-mates...

'Can you never, EVER, do that yourself again please?'

There have been some bizarre cricketing injuries in years gone by, from Australia bowler Glenn McGrath tearing ankle ligaments by stepping on a ball before an Ashes Test to former England captain Tony Greig hurting his neck while crouching down to shave in front of a mirror.

A lapse in concentration and KKR's Nitish Rana could well have joined that list…

"Want someone else to do that?" You get the feeling that was a rhetorical question from coach Brendon McCullum.