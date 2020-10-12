Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Shutt's best Bob Willis Trophy figures were 2-14 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge

Yorkshire off-spinner Jack Shutt has signed a contract extension for the 2021 county season.

Shutt, 23, made his first-class debut against Durham in August and played three Bob Willis Trophy games in all.

He also made four appearances in the T20 Blast, including the Roses game against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

"The great asset that Jack has is that he spins the ball and we need to invest some time in him to help him develop," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.