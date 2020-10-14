Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Wagg has also played for Warwickshire and Derbyshire

Glamorgan's longest-serving current player Graham Wagg is leaving the county after the two sides failed to agree a new contract.

All-rounder Wagg, 37, has been with Glamorgan for 10 seasons.

Wagg played in three out of five Bob Willis Trophy games and six of nine T20 matches in the 2020 season.

"The fans have been a truly special part of my time here, and the support they have shown me has been something I will never forget," Wagg said.

Wagg revealed in September that talks were taking place over a new deal, saying he hoped to stay with the Welsh side.

Despite his departure from Glamorgan, Wagg says he is keen to continue his playing career.

"I still have that burning desire to play cricket that I did all those years ago," Wagg told the club website.

"And while I am sad to be leaving the Club, it will always have a special place in my heart and I leave with nothing but positive feelings to Glamorgan.

Wagg was a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and left-arm seam bowler, occasionally turning to spin, and showed an intense competitive instinct on the field.

He was recruited to Glamorgan by coach Matthew Maynard in 2011 and was a regular selection for the vast majority of his decade at the club, having a testimonial in 2019.

Glamorgan's director of cricket Mark Wallace said Wagg's "wholehearted and passionate style" had made him a popular figure with players and supporters.

"He has influenced games for the club with both bat, ball and in the field and his timeless energy will certainly be missed both inside and outside the dressing room," Wallace said.

"Graham leaves the club with our best wishes for the future."

Wagg is the highest-profile departure of the year amid financial cutbacks and follows the exit of Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan, Connor Brown, and Craig Meschede, who was forced to retire through injury.

The fate of South African fast bowler Marchant de Lange is yet to be announced, following changes in eligibility rules because of Brexit.