Richard Levi originally joined Northamptonshire as an overseas player in 2013

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi has agreed a one-year contract extension with the county.

The 32-year-old has twice guided Northants to the T20 Blast title since his county debut in 2013.

His new deal will keep him at Wantage Road until the end of the 2021 season.

The South African, who is English qualified having turned his back on an international career in 2014, was Northants' second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast last season.