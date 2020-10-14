Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Misbah's Pakistan lost a three-match Test series 1-0 to England this summer but drew the T20 series 1-1

Misbah-ul-Haq has stood down as Pakistan's chief selector but will continue as head coach.

The former captain has combined both roles for the past 12 months, including on the tour of England in the summer.

Misbah said he had "thoroughly enjoyed both roles" but would focus on coaching in an attempt to manage his workload.

The 46-year-old will select the squads for upcoming series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand before a new selector takes over on 1 December.

Pakistan host South Africa for two Tests and three in January.