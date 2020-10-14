Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer has taken 12 wickets in this year's IPL

Indian Premier League, Dubai Delhi Capitals 161-7 (20 overs) Dhawan 57, Iyer 53; Archer 3-19 Rajasthan Royals 148-8 (20 overs) Stokes 41; Nortje 2-33 Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs Scorecard

Jofra Archer took three wickets and Ben Stokes hit 41 but Rajasthan Royals were condemned to a fifth loss of the Indian Premier League by Delhi Capitals.

Archer bowled Prithvi Shaw with the first ball of the match and finished with 3-19 as Delhi posted 161-7.

Stokes and England's Jos Buttler gave the Royals a rapid start, reaching 37-0 before Buttler fell for a nine-ball 22.

Steve Smith was out for one and Stokes holed out in the 11th over as the Royals lost from a strong position.

They were 86-2 - needing 76 from 59 balls - with Stokes at the crease before losing 3-24.

They still only needed 39 from the last 30 balls but only managed 25, eventually losing by 13 runs as Delhi's South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje impressed.

Stokes, who hit six fours in his knock, was playing just his second innings of the tournament after arriving late because compassionate leave.

Archer also dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis and is now the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

However, Rajasthan are second bottom in the table after eight of their 14 group matches with their hopes of finishing in the top four and progressing to the play-offs fading. Delhi, meanwhile, retake their position at the top of the standings.

