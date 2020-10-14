Sussex deducted 24 points in Bob Willis Trophy for ball-tampering
Sussex have been deducted 24 points from their final Bob Willis Trophy total after seamer Mitchell Claydon was found guilty of ball-tampering.
Claydon was given a nine-match suspension for putting hand sanitiser on the ball in a game against Middlesex on 23 August.
Sussex had finished bottom of their Bob Willis Trophy group with 36 points and that will now be reduced to 12.
Claydon's ban will see him miss the first two matches of next season.
Both the county and Claydon have been charged with a breach of England and Wales Cricket Board directives 3.3 and 3.7, which state:
- No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.
- Contravention of the Bob Willis Trophy playing conditions 5 or 41.2… shall be regarded as (i) unfair and improper conduct; and (ii) conduct prejudicial to the interests of cricket and likely to bring the game into disrepute.