Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan has captained England in 126 one-day internationals and 52 Twenty20s

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Venue: Abu Dhabi Date: 16 October Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app

England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan has taken over captaincy duties at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

KKR's current captain, Dinesh Karthik, has opted to focus on his batting.

Karthik has scored 108 runs, at an average of 15.42, in seven games so far this season.

Kolkata, who also have Tom Banton and Pat Cummins on their roster, are fourth in the eight-team competition with four wins from seven matches.

Morgan, who became England captain in 2015 and led the side to 50-over World Cup success in 2019, has scored 175 runs at an average of 35.00 in this year's competition.

KKR's next game is against Mumbai Indians at 15:00 BST on Friday.