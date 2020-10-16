County Championship: Competition returns in 2021 alongside Bob Willis Trophy

Alastair Cook
Sir Alastair Cook was part of the Essex side that won the most recent County Championship in 2019

A revamped County Championship will return next summer with the 18 first-class counties split into three groups.

The competition was replaced by the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020 after the domestic season started four months late amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bob Willis Trophy final, a five-day game at Lord's, will still take place in 2021 contested by the best two sides in the new-look County Championship.

Essex, county champions in 2019, will defend both trophies.

They also won the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy in September after the County Championship was cancelled for the first time since World War Two.

The County Championship is usually split into two divisions with eight teams in Division One and 10 in Division Two.

But with uncertainty surrounding how Covid-19 will continue to impact first-class cricket in 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board said it wanted to restart the County Championship while mitigating against the impact of the pandemic.

"I am delighted that the counties have been able to reach this agreement less than three weeks after Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's," ECB chair Ian Watmore said.

"The success of that competition provides reassurance that this structure can help safeguard against any impact the global pandemic may have on next season while also ensuring the integrity of the County Championship.

"It must be stressed that this structure has been agreed for next season only and during 2021 we will review and consult with the counties and other stakeholders to decide the appropriate next steps for the men's domestic structure in 2022 and beyond."

The three groups are seeded based on performances during the 2019 County Championship and the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy.

Playing conditions for both tournaments and dates will be announced "in due course".

The County Championship groups

  • Group 1: Essex, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Durham.
  • Group 2: Somerset, Hampshire, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Middlesex, Leicestershire.
  • Group 3: Kent, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Sussex.

How will it work?

  • Each county will play 10 four-day games in the group stage - five home and five away.
  • The top two teams in each group will go through to a second group stage called Division One.
  • The six teams in Division One play a further four matches, with the side that finishes top of Division One crowned 2021 County Championship winners.
  • The top two teams in Division One will contest five-day Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.
  • The remaining 12 teams that do not go into Division One will move into Divisions Two and Three, in which teams will play another four matches.

  • Don’t really understand some of the combinations. Is it regional or seeded in some way. Group 1 has Durham in it rather than Northants?

  • The ECB messing with our wonderful game again. Still not as bad as the abomination which is the 100 though.

  • It's not the worst idea. I just want to watch competitive cricket, to be honest!

  • And rain will still stop play!

  • To much needless meddling even in this day and age,,

  • I think this is a good idea, it seems to get the best of the Bob Willis Trophy. In particular I like the ideal of a final which will hopefully be a high-profile event for county cricket. Who knows it may even get some terrestrial TV coverage and help make the county game financially viable.

    • andyd replied:
      no chance of tv coverage on terrestrial

  • I could see purpose in regional groups, but mixes in Group 3 are just farcical. As a Sussex supporter, looks to me as a way to bolster up the 'Big Counties". Yet Sussex dominated cricket in the 1st decade of this century across Championship, one-day and first 20/20. Now sacrificed to big business. Oh and Cricket was etsablished in Sussex (but first codified in Hambledon, just over the border)

  • Having it group based is a great idea yet it all seems way more complicated than it actually needs to be

  • Perhaps they should really revamp it and play golf instead, maybe more than one retired bloke and his dog would turn up to watch then.

  • So you now play 14 matches which is no different to the old system of 8 in a division playing home and away. After the group stages you get split into divisions of 6 but only play 4 matches How does that work? Why not 5? A team could get through to the final just because they didn't play against the best team in the division.

    • Annette Kohler-Cadmore replied:
      The points continue from the first 10 games and you would have already have played the other team that qualified from your group already.

  • Is this the ecb demonstrating yet again that they are only too willing to sacrifice the red ball game on the altar of making money.

  • Has this been really thought through

  • How about just having an actual county championship? And leaving it alone for at least a few years? Please?

  • Dont care much about county cricket for its own sake. But, if it gets screwed up or marginalised how does anyone learn the long game? How do we get a decent test team? Cricket will end up as white ball only. So bring back 1 league of 18 and make sure there's plenty of long game played. Prioritise it.

  • Good old ECB why have something simple when you can make it complicated?

  • Surely regional divisions made more sense, economically and restricting travel in this current situation.

    • Young replied:
      No, we have enough of thst with T20

  • The competition was a success and its sensible to repeat the format next season. Hopefully crowds will be allowed in by then but also continue with the livestream which was a great success. Agreed the Hundred should be cancelled to save money and ECB embarrassment.

  • Surely it should be divided up on a regional basis to reduce travelling time and costs, and to increase local interest?

    • RachelS replied:
      At the moment all competitions start out on a regional basis so counties play seem to play the same teams constantly be it a T20, 50 over or 4 day match. I think this is a breath of fresh air.

  • At least this format is less predictable in who plays whom than the 3 regional groups. Having the same 3 groups of 6 for the next 20 years of this crisis (while other countries have grown a pair and not totally wrapped themselves up in far too much 'cotton wool') would just spell the complete death of CC cricket. A bit of thought has gone into this. I commend the ECB on this occasion.

  • Sounds like a reasonable solution bearing in mind that Covid will most likely still be around next summer. Getting this sorted early rather than waiting is a refreshing change from a sport. As others have said there was nothing wrong with the old format, but for next year this works. Back to 2 divisions hopefully the following year.

