AB de Villiers has scored 285 runs in nine innings in this year's Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League, Dubai Rajasthan Royals 177-6 (20 overs): Smith 57, Morris 4-26 Royal Challengers Bangalore 179-3 (19.4 overs): De Villiers 55*, Kohli 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore win by seven wickets Scorecard

AB de Villiers smashed 55 from 22 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

RCB, chasing 178 to win, had fallen to 102-3 and needed 64 from the final 30 balls to register an unlikely win.

De Villiers struck six sixes and one four, including 25 runs from the penultimate over, to change the game.

A six off England's Jofra Archer ensured De Villiers wrapped up the match with two balls to spare.

Australia's Steve Smith had earlier scored 57 as Rajasthan posted 177-6 from their 20 overs.

After dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for 43, Rajasthan looked in control of the chase before South Africa's De Villiers changed the momentum.

The result moves RCB to third in the table while Rajasthan remain second from bottom, having lost six of nine matches.

You can listen to live commentary of the IPL on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. More details.