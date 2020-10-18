Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss led England to their first World Cup triumph in 2019

Indian Premier League, Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders 163-5 (20 overs): Gill 36, Natarajan 2-40 Sunrisers Hyderabad 163-6 (20 overs): Warner 47, Ferguson 3-15 Kolkata Knight Riders win after super over Scorecard

England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan got the better of Trevor Bayliss - the team's coach - after a super over in the Indian Premier League.

Morgan captained the Knight Riders, who made 163-5 off their 20 overs, before Bayliss' Sunrisers levelled the scores.

Hyderabad made 2-2 in their super over after losing David Warner and Abdul Samad to Lockie Ferguson, before Morgan and Dinesh Karthik guided Kolkata home.

Kolkata remain fourth after their win and Hyderabad stay fifth.

The Knight Riders were without West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who had previously been warned for his suspected bowling action.

The franchise have since appealed to the IPL's suspect bowling action committee, and Narine has been cleared to continue bowling in the tournament.

You can listen to live commentary of the IPL on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. More details.