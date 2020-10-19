Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Crawley made his highest first-class score in the third Test against Pakistan

England batsman Zak Crawley has been named Young Cricketer of the Year by the Cricket Writers' Club.

Crawley scored 267 as he made his maiden Test century against Pakistan in August and averaged 69.5 for England this summer.

The 22-year-old also made centuries for Kent in red and white-ball cricket.

Sir Alastair Cook was named County Championship Player of the Year, while England spinner Sophie Ecclestone won the Women's Cricket Award.

Dan Bowser, of the England Learning Disability squad, was named Disability Cricketer of the Year after starring in a series win against Australia.

"To have a summer without Test cricket would have been damaging to all forms of cricket in this country," Crawley told the Cricket Writers' Club.

"You can't underestimate the value of those games and we are all very thankful to the West Indies and Pakistan for coming over and putting themselves at risk to play."

Ex-England opener Cook was the leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy, finishing with 563 runs as Essex won the title.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone rose to the top of the international T20 bowling rankings and became the youngest woman to take 50 wickets in the format.