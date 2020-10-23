Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Cooke was appointed Glamorgan captain in March 2019

Glamorgan wicketkeeper/batsman and captain Chris Cooke has been named as Glamorgan's Player of the Year.

Cooke was top run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy with 294 runs and led defensive efforts to salvage two draws in a disappointing campaign.

He equalled the county's wicketkeeping record of nine dismissals in a game against Worcestershire, and was second top T20 run scorer.

Spinner Prem Sisodiya, 22, is Young Player of the Year.

Sisodiya opened the bowling in all Glamorgan's nine T20 games, which included four victories, and bowled his maximum allocation of 36 overs at an impressive economy rate of 6.4 while claiming ten wickets.

The 'Champagne Moment' went to veteran seam bowler Michael Hogan for claiming his 600th first-class wicket against Northants, while Callum Taylor was voted fans' favourite in a county website poll after smashing a maiden century on first-class debut in the same match.

Abergavenny batsman Morgan Bevans is the Academy Player of the Year.