Ireland have not played so far in 2020

Four players have received their first senior call-ups for Ireland women's five-match series against Scotland which begins in Spain next month.

The series will be Ireland's first action since their T20 World Cup qualifier third place play-off against Papua New Guinea in September 2019.

Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter and Jane Maguire have been added to the panel for the series that will feature two 50-over matches followed by three T20s.

However Ireland will be without Mary Waldron, Lara Maritz, Eimear Richardson and Una Raymond-Hoey, all of whom are unable to join the squad in La Manga to due international travel restrictions.

"While spending time with the squad in the nets, and getting that extra contact time with the contracted players is invaluable, nothing compares to actually being out in the middle and experiencing the game in a match scenario," said head coach Ed Joyce.

"The absence of a few of our senior players, while unfortunate, has opened up an opportunity for several young players to come in and get a taste of international touring life.

"I have no doubt they'll benefit immensely from the experience, which may be crucial as we move into what will likely be a big 12 months for Irish women's cricket."

Ireland Women squad for Scotland series

Laura Delany (c), Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell.