Last updated on .From the section Cricket

RCB seamer Mohammed Siraj became the first RCB bowler to complete two maiden overs in an IPL match

India Premier League, Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders 84-8 (20 overs): Morgan 30; Siraj 3-8, Chahal 2-15 Royal Challengers Bangalore 85-2 (13.3 overs): Padikkal 25; Ferguson 1-17 Royal Challengers Bangalore win by eight wickets Scorecard

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders made a record low score in an eight-wicket thrashing by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

KKR posted just 84-8 batting first - the lowest total in an IPL innings when a team has batted for a full 20 overs.

They never recovered from being 14-4 in the fourth over with England captain Morgan top scoring with a 34-ball 30.

RCB lost openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in the seventh over but still won with 6.3 overs left.

Captain Virat Kohli finished 18 not out with Gurkeerat Singh unbeaten on 21.

Mohammed Siraj took 3-8 from four overs for RCB, his three wickets coming in his first two overs during which he did not concede a run.

KKR and England batsman Tom Banton, playing in his second IPL match, gave the seamer his third wicket, edging behind to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers for 10.

RCB climb to second in the table on 14 points while KKR remain in the last play-off place in fourth, two points clear of fifth-place Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals who are sixth.