India last toured Australia in 2018-19, winning the Test and ODI series and drawing the T20 series

India have left injured batsman Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Ishant Sharma out of their squad for their tour of Australia next month.

Ishant will miss the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates after suffering an abdominal muscle tear.

Rohit has missed Mumbai Indians' last two games with a hamstring injury.

Both will be assessed before the tour which includes four Tests, three one-day-internationals and three Twenty20s.

The itinerary is yet to be finalised but the tourists, along with Australia players returning from the Indian Premier League, will quarantine in Sydney on arrival.

Rohit averages 46.54 with the bat in 32 Tests, while Ishant has taken 297 wickets from 97 five-day appearances.

India have named quick bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is uncapped in Tests, in their 18-man squad for that format, while Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, uncapped in any format, earns a maiden call-up to the T20 squad.

It will be India's first international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic, while Australia played in a limited-overs series in England during the summer.

White-ball games will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Sydney will also host a Test, alongside the Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Gabba in Brisbane.

On Monday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he was "very confident" crowds would be allowed at the traditional Boxing Day Test external-link at the MCG.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar.