The Hundred 2021: Teams & players

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hundred logos

Find out which players will represent which teams in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021.

The launch of the 100-ball competition in 2020 was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 'retention window' is open until January for men's teams to renegotiate with their players over new deals for 2021, although salaries will be cut by 20%.

All women's players have been given the option of keeping their 2020 deals for 2021.

There will be another player draft in February, but these are the confirmed signings for 2021...

Trent Rockets

MenWomen
Joe RootNat Sciver

Southern Brave

MenWomen
Jofra ArcherAnya Shrubsole
Stafanie Taylor

Northern Superchargers

MenWomen
Ben StokesLauren Winfield-Hill

Welsh Fire

MenWomen
Ollie PopeKatie George

Oval Invincibles

MenWomen
Rory BurnsFran Wilson
Sam Curran

Manchester Originals

MenWomen
Jos ButtlerKate Cross

London Spirit

MenWomen
Zak CrawleyDeandra Dottin

Birmingham Phoenix

MenWomen
Moeen Ali (captain)Sophie Devine (captain)
Chris WoakesAmy Jones
Dom Sibley
What is The Hundred?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC