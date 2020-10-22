Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Manish Pandey's unbeaten 83 came off 47 balls

Indian Premier League, Dubai Rajasthan Royals 154-6 (20 overs): Samson 36 (26), Stokes 30 (32), Holder 3-33 Sunrisers Hyderabad 156-2 (18.1 overs): Pandey 83* (47), Shankar 52* (51), Archer 2-21 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by eight wickets Scorecard ; Table

Manish Pandey's superb unbeaten 83 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer removed David Warner and England team-mate Jonny Bairstow in a blistering new-ball spell that reduced the Sunrisers to 16-2 in pursuit of 155 in Dubai.

But Pandey hit four fours and eight sixes, sharing an unbroken stand of 140 with Vijay Shankar, who contributed 52, to take them to their target with 11 balls to spare.

Victory lifts the Sunrisers up two places to fifth in the table. They are one of three teams - alongside Kings XI Punjab and the Royals - on eight points, two behind Kolkata Knight Riders, who occupy the final play-off place.

Archer, who had Warner caught by a diving Ben Stokes at second slip and bowled Bairstow with a beauty that nipped back through the gate, finished with 2-21.

He conceded 13 off his final over, hit for three successive fours by Shankar as he and the destructive Pandey turned a potentially perilous chase into a comprehensive win.

All-rounder Jason Holder deserves credit for his contribution with the ball, claiming 3-33 to restrict the Royals to 154-6.

Sanju Samson top-scored with 36 off 26 balls, but the fact Stokes spent 32 balls making 30, Steve Smith managed only 19 off 15 and Jos Buttler nine off 15 reflected the Royals' struggles with the bat.

Listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary of selected IPL matches on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds.