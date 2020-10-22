Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Kathryn Bryce will captain Scotland women on their return to action in November

Scotland women will end a 14-month hiatus with a five-match series against Ireland in La Manga, Spain, from November 20-29.

The sides will contest two 50-over matches and three T20 internationals.

Head coach Steven Knox has named a 14-strong squad, captained by Kathryn Bryce, whose sister and Lightning team-mate Sarah also features.

It is both teams' first competitive action since T20 World Cup Qualifier matches in September 2019.

Ireland, without several senior players because of international travel restrictions, hand first call-ups to Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter and Jane Maguire.

"We are delighted to give the Wildcats the opportunity to play international cricket again," said Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay.

"We would like to thank Cricket Ireland for their commitment to making this series happen thus ensuring that the women's game in both countries continues to develop."

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Sarah Bryce (vice-captain, wk), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ikra Farooq, Katherine Fraser, Becky Glen, Samantha Haggo, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katherine Mills, Charis Scott, Ellen Watson.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell.