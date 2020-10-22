England in South Africa 2020

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen

England previously played Tests, ODIs and T20s in South Africa between December 2019 and February 2020

November

21 Intra-squad 50-over practice match, Cape Town

23 Two intra-squad Twenty20 practice matches, Paarl

27 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

29 2nd Twenty20 international, Paarl (14:30 GMT)

December

1 3rd Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

4 1st ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

6 2nd ODI, Paarl (08:00 GMT)

9 3rd ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

