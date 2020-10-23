Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Curran (centre) is one of five England players to sign up for this year's Big Bash

Teams in Australia's Big Bash League will be able to field up to three overseas players this winter, up from two last season.

The 10th edition of the Twenty20 tournament begins on 3 December.

Cricket Australia's Alistair Dobson described the change as a "major milestone" in the league's development.

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan became the fifth England player to sign up for this year's competition when he joined Hobart Hurricanes earlier this week.

Meanwhile Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, the world's number one ranked Twenty20 bowler, has re-joined Adelaide Strikers, while compatriot and number one ranked Twenty20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has signed for Melbourne Renegades.

"We know our fans want to watch the best players from around the world and this week, we've added three of the best in Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, plus a host of other top players," added Dobson.

The other England players in the competition are Liam Livingstone, who has rejoined Perth Scorchers, and Alex Hales, who has re-signed for Sydney Thunder, while Tom Banton has a deal with Brisbane Heat and Tom Curran has one with Sydney Sixers.