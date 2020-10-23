Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Derek Bowden celebrates Essex's County Championship title win in 2017

Essex chief executive Derek Bowden is leaving Chelmsford after seven years in the role.

During his time at the club, Bowden has seen Essex secure five trophies in five years including a Championship/T20 Blast double in 2019.

"I wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future and hope that there is further success in the years to come," he told the Essex website.

The former Ipswich Town CEO will leave Essex at the end of the month.

Club chairman, John Faragher said: "I would like to thank Derek for all his hard work and support during his time at Essex.

"The last five years have been really special for the club and Derek has been instrumental in taking the business to the next level."