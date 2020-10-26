Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishi Patel made 19 and 5 for Leicestershire against Yorkshire in the Bob Willis Trophy

Leicestershire have signed Essex batsman Rishi Patel on a three-year contract following a loan spell with the Foxes at the end of last season.

Patel, 22, featured in Leicestershire's final Bob Willis Trophy match against Yorkshire in September.

The right-hander has played in six first-class fixtures for Essex since making his first-team debut in 2019.

"I'm very excited to be joining Leicestershire," Patel said. "The club has a fantastic group of players."

Foxes head coach Paul Nixon added: "Rishi adds further competition to a young, hungry squad and we look forward to him scoring lots of runs for us,"