Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier took one wicket and scored 28 runs in Southern Vipers' Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final win over Northern Diamonds last month

Southern Vipers Maia Bouchier has been suspended from bowling due to an illegal action.

The 21-year-old's action was assessed after being reported by umpires after her side's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match against Western Storm in August.

The assessment found that Bouchier's elbow extension exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations.

The all-rounder will be unable to bowl until she has been re-assessed.

The ECB has advised Bouchier to undergo remedial work on her bowling action before her re-assessment.