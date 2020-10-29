Graeme White: Northamptonshire spinner signs new one-year white-ball contract

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graeme White
Graeme White will combine his playing commitments with a coaching role helping Northamptonshire's junior players

Northamptonshire bowler Graeme White has signed a one-year white-ball contract extension with the county.

The 33-year-old spinner was Northants' joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast in 2020, with 12 in 10 games.

White returned to Northants in 2014 after a spell with Nottinghamshire.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully winning more trophies with them," said White, who will also help with coaching the county's junior players alongside his playing commitments.

Top Stories

Featured