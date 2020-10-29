Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graeme White will combine his playing commitments with a coaching role helping Northamptonshire's junior players

Northamptonshire bowler Graeme White has signed a one-year white-ball contract extension with the county.

The 33-year-old spinner was Northants' joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast in 2020, with 12 in 10 games.

White returned to Northants in 2014 after a spell with Nottinghamshire.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully winning more trophies with them," said White, who will also help with coaching the county's junior players alongside his playing commitments.