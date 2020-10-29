Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Max Waller is Somerset's leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket

Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has signed a two-year T20 contract extension with the county.

The 32-year-old took eight wickets in the T20 Blast this summer.

Waller has collected 121 wickets in 125 T20 Blast matches for Somerset, the most dismissals for a leg-spinner in the competition's history.

"I look forward to helping the team win silverware in T20 cricket over the next few years as we look to keep improving in the shortest format," he said.