Tom Barber has represented England at under-19 level

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Tom Barber has signed a new one-year deal.

The left-armer initially joined on a 12-month contract in January, having impressed on trial following his departure from Middlesex.

Barber, 25, took seven wickets in five Bob Willis Trophy appearances over the summer.

"From the moment I arrived at Notts, I felt very much at home, and I'm very happy to have extended my stay at Trent Bridge," he said.

"We were all immensely frustrated not to get over the line with a win in the Bob Willis Trophy, but I think we can all be proud of the strides we made. We'll stay totally committed over the winter and will aim to be in great shape ahead of next summer."