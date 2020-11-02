Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa pace bowler Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets for Delhi

Indian Premier League (Abu Dhabi): Royal Challengers Bangalore 152-7 (20 overs): Padikkal 50; Nortje 3-33 Delhi Capitals 154-4 (19.0 overs): Rahane 60, Dhawan 54 Delhi Capitals won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Delhi Capitals ensured they will have two opportunities to reach the final of the Indian Premier League with a six-wicket defeat of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also made the last four.

Delhi chased their target of 153 in 19 overs to reach Thursday's qualifier against Mumbai Indians, where the winners go through to the final.

Bangalore ensured their net run-rate remained high enough to advance.

They will meet either Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata occupy fourth place, but will be overtaken by Sunrisers if they beat Mumbai in Tuesday's final group game.

Whoever does advance will play Bangalore in Friday's eliminator, where the winners go on to play the losers of the Mumbai-Delhi match, and the defeated team goes out.

Bangalore, captained by India skipper Virat Kohli, would have been at risk of elimination had they been beaten inside 17.3 overs, thus severely denting their net run-rate.

That was a possibility when Delhi pair Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were adding 88 for the second wicket.

However, Dhawan fell for 54 and Rahane for 60, leaving Delhi to eventually complete the chase with an over to spare.

It means that Bangalore will enter the play-offs on the back of four successive defeats.

Listen to the conclusion of the Indian Premier League and matches from the Women's T20 Challenge on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.