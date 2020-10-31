Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Rain had meant Melbourne Stars only got on the field for a total of 21 overs in their first three games of the WBBL season

Women's Big Bash League, Drummoyne Oval: Hobart Hurricanes 89-9 (19 overs): Brunt 3-17, Sciver 3-21 Melbourne Stars 93-2 (11.2 overs): Villani 51* Melbourne Stars won by eight wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

England's Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver helped Melbourne Stars to their first win of the rain-hit Women's Big Bash League, after three no-results.

Brunt (3-17) and Sciver (3-21) - who delayed their wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic - restricted Hobart Hurricanes to 89-9 from 19 overs.

Sciver then made 15 not out, supporting Elyse Villani's unbeaten 51 as the Stars cruised to an eight-wicket win.

The early rounds of the WBBL have been severely affected by the weather.

The entire WBBL season is being played at various venues around Sydney with players remaining in bio-secure bubbles because of the pandemic.

But the New South Wales weather has meant results have only been possible in eight of the 16 matches played so far, while only three of the eight results have not been from reduced-overs games.

In Sunday's other rain-affected matches, England captain Heather Knight followed up Saturday's batting heroics by taking three wickets for four runs in her only over as Sydney Thunder beat Brisbane Heat, whose reply was reduced to five overs after Tammy Beaumont had made 30 for Thunder.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's 60 from 31 balls helped Sydney Sixers cruise past winless Melbourne Renegades, while England's Sarah Glenn took a wicket for Perth Scorchers but no result was possible in their game with Adelaide Strikers.