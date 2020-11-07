Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Supernovas recovered from their five-wicket defeat against Velocity

Women's T20 Challenge, Sharjah Supernovas 146-6 (20 ovs): Atapattu 67, Goswami 1-17 Trailblazers 144-6 (20 ovs): Sharma 43*, Yadav 2-30 Supernovas won by two runs Scorecard

Chamari Atapattu inspired Supernovas to the final of the Women's T20 Challenge after a two-run win over Trailblazers.

Atapattu hit four sixes in 67 off 48 balls, sharing a 12-over opening stand of 89 with Priya Punia, as her side made 146-6 after opting to bat.

England's Sophie Ecclestone, who earlier took 0-20, needed a boundary to win off the final ball in Sharjah but only a leg bye ensued.

The two teams will meet again in Monday's final.

All three sides in the round-robin event finished with one win and one defeat from their two matches but Trailblazers went through at the expense of Velocity - who Ecclestone took 4-9 against - by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

Sri Lanka left-hander Atapattu, who made 44 against Velocity, struck 29 of the 50 runs the Supernovas made in the powerplay and reached fifty from 37 balls to give her side the chance to defend their title.