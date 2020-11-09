Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Indian Premier League final: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals Venue: Dubai Date: Tuesday, 10 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians meet first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League final like no other on Tuesday.

Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, have won the three meetings between the sides in this year's tournament.

Delhi, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's eliminator, finished second in the group table behind Mumbai.

The IPL final - which usually has one of the loudest, most intense atmospheres in cricket - will this year be played behind closed doors in Dubai because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is expected to be watched by more than 200 million people on television.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said his side - comfortable winners over Delhi in last week's play-off - will have a "psychological advantage" but "can't think too much about what has happened in the past".

"Of course you can take lot of confidence but you can't dwell on it," said India batsman Rohit, who captained Mumbai to their IPL wins in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

"One guy having a good game can take the game away from you. If we keep doing the right things I am sure we will have the fifth one in the bag."

Delhi fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said: "We are a very young team with a young captain. It is surreal to be in the final now."

Stage set for Bumrah, Rabada, Boult and co

Kagiso Rabada (third from right) has taken 29 wickets at an average of 17.79 in this year's IPL

Mumbai have been the outstanding team in this year's IPL, led by fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and a powerful batting line-up.

Bumrah and Boult have taken 27 and 22 wickets respectively, although New Zealand international Boult, who moved from Delhi to Mumbai for this IPL season, is a doubt for the final with a groin injury.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and 22-year-old Ishan Kishan are both in the tournament's top five run-scorers, while Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have made important contributions.

Delhi are captained by 25-year-old India batsman Shreyas Iyer and coached by Australia legend Ricky Ponting.

They made a flying start to their campaign, winning five of their first six matches, before faltering and suffering four consecutive defeats in the latter stages of the group phase.

Their success has been built around the pace of South Africa bowlers Rabada and Anrich Nortje, plus runs from opener Shikhar Dhawan who hit back-to-back hundreds earlier in the tournament.

Rabada is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 29 and Nortje bowled the fasted ball in IPL history in a win over Rajasthan Royals - clocked at 156.22km/h (97.1mph).

"It's been a long tournament, it's been a hard tournament, and now it's just one final push," Rabada said.