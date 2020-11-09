Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andy Anson has also held senior positions in media and sports firms

Lancashire have appointed British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson as their new chairman.

He replaces acting chairman Les Platts who has had the role since David Hodgkiss died in March.

Anson led England's 2018 World Cup bid and was ATP Tour chief executive.

"Since my dad first took me to Old Trafford in the early 1970s as a Junior Member, Lancashire Cricket Club has been an important part of my life," Anson told the club website.

Anson is also a former commercial director at Lancashire's Premier League neighbours Manchester United.

"Andy was the outstanding candidate and has an impressive background of working in major sport, but it is his expertise in leadership that makes him ideally suited for this important position at the club," added Lancashire president Sir Howard Bernstein.

"At a vital moment in our history, Andy's knowledge and skills are going to be crucial to help guide us through this very difficult period."