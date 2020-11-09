Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Annabel Sutherland claimed a wicket to help the Melbourne Stars to a club-record fifth straight win

Women's Big Bash League, Blacktown International Sportspark Adelaide Strikers 140-7 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 46, Sciver 4-29 Melbourne Stars 144-5 (19.3 overs): Villani 46, Du Preez 61 Melbourne Stars won by five wickets Scorecard

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver claimed four wickets to help the Melbourne Stars to a five-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in Sydney.

Sciver, 28, was named player of the match after taking 4-29 as the Stars restricted the Strikers to 140-7.

Melbourne then reached their target with three balls to spare with South Africa's Mignon du Preez hitting 61.

The Stars top the Women's Big Bash League having won all five games since their first three were rained off.

It is a club-record winning run for Melbourne, the only one of the competition's eight teams not to reach the finals in the five seasons played so far.

The current WBBL season is being played at various venues around Sydney with players remaining in bio-secure bubbles because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Suzie Bates was playing her first game of the season for Adelaide after recovering from an injury to her right shoulder.

But the New Zealand international injured the same shoulder while throwing the ball from the deep and is set to undergo scans having had to leave the field.