Ed Barnes: Leicestershire sign seam bowler from Yorkshire
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Leicestershire have signed seam bowler Ed Barnes from Yorkshire on a three-year contract.
The 22-year-old right-armer had a loan spell at Derbyshire last season, making his first-class debut against the Foxes in the Bob Willis Trophy in August.
The former England Under-19 player also featured four times in the T20 Blast.
"Ed is a talented young bowler and we're excited to see the competition he brings to the bowling unit," head coach Paul Nixon told the club website.
Barnes is the third Leicestershire signing since the end of the 2020 season following batsmen Scott Steel and Rishi Patel from Durham and Essex.