IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win fifth title

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments24

Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the IPL
Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times in eight years
Indian Premier League final, Dubai
Delhi Capitals 156-7 (20 overs): Iyer 65* (50), Pant 56 (38), Boult 3-30
Mumbai Indians 157-5 (18.4 overs): Rohit 68 (51), Kishan 33* (19)
Mumbai Indians won by five wickets
Scorecard

Mumbai Indians secured a fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, chased 157 with eight balls to spare as captain Rohit Sharma hit 68.

Trent Boult took 3-30 for Mumbai, including Marcus Stoinis with the first ball of the match in Dubai.

Delhi were 22-3 before captain Shreyas Iyer made 65 not out - he added 96 with Rishabh Pant - but Mumbai ensured their total was never enough.

The defending champions were always in control of their chase after Rohit and Quinton de Kock plundered 45 from the first four overs.

Rohit was caught at deep mid-wicket with 20 needed from 23 balls and, although Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya soon followed, Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 33 off 19 balls took Mumbai to victory.

It follows their IPL wins in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and means they have won the world's premier domestic Twenty20 competition at least twice more than any other team.

This year's tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates without fans and delayed from the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England pace bowler Jofra Archer was named as the most valuable player. He took 20 wickets and scored 113 runs, including 10 sixes, for Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai too good again

Krunal Pandya celebrates
Krunal Pandya hit the winning run for Mumbai

A comprehensive win for Mumbai was a fitting end to a tournament in which they have been the outstanding team.

New Zealand seamer Boult, who starred throughout with 25 wickets, bowled a brilliant new-ball spell to put the game in their favour.

Delhi rallied through Iyer and Pant, who made 56 off 38 balls, but Mumbai finished the innings impressively, conceding only 20 runs off the last three overs.

Rohit batted majestically, hitting five fours and four sixes in his trademark, classical style. His first six, over long-on off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, came from the third ball of the chase.

Rohit fell with the end in sight but so comfortable was the win that Mumbai's bench were able to shake hands in celebration before the winning runs were hit.

View more on twitter

Delhi fall short as big names fail

Delhi were appearing in their first IPL final and had lost all three previous meetings with Mumbai this season. They were underdogs before the showpiece began and suffered as their key players failed.

Australia all-rounder Stoinis edged Boult behind to fall for a first-ball duck and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi's highest run-scorer in the tournament, made only 15. He was bowled playing an ill-advised sweep to off-spinner Jayant Yadav in the fourth over.

Defending a low total, South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada - the tournament's leading wicket-taker - could not prevent the Mumbai openers' onslaught and conceded 18 from his first over.

He returned again when Mumbai lost their second wicket - Suryakumar Yadav was run out for 19 after a mix-up with Rohit - and was hit for 11 as Rohit ensured Delhi were unable to come back into the game.

'Mumbai were the best team' - what they saod

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting: "You've got to give credit where credit's due. Mumbai have been the best team throughout the IPL.

"I am proud of this team. It is a great group of players and a great franchise. Mumbai Indians thoroughly deserved their win."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma: "I'm pretty happy with how things went.

"We said at the beginning we want to make winning a habit for us and guys were excellent throughout the tournament. We couldn't have asked much more. We never looked back."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Expected, but congratulations to the Mumbai Indians! Strong from the get go. But at least we won't have to hear those three annoying words ever again, "Unacademy cracking six."

  • Great tournament, shame about the host nation.
    UAE has an appalling human rights record, washed over with a few games of cricket.

  • High time Rohit Sharma is given the Indian T20 Captaincy (if not the ODI Captaincy too) - in the 8 years since he and Virat Kohli were given the captaincies of MI and RCB respectively, Rohit has won 5 IPL titles while Kohli now has one of the worst win percentages of any IPL captain to have captained more than 100 games. Suryakumar Yadav & Ishan Kishan must also be given chances in the India side.

  • Clearly the greatest T20 team of all time in the albeit short amount of time T20 has been around - not just 5 IPLs but also a couple of T20 Champions League titles to boot when it was still an active competition. Would love to see an MI vs Rest of the World type game you might see in football.

  • A very enjoyable tournament! MI were well worth the win but fantastic cricket from the rest especially KXIP when Gayle returned!

  • I've watched a lot of this IPL and full credit to those who put it on to keep the game alive - Mumbai Indians were clearly the best team.

    It's definitely been better than nothing but without the fans I've found the IPL pretty dull. Albeit not quite as dull as the inane ramblings of Mark Nicholas; the guy is clueless.

  • YES! TIME FOR CHIKIN CULLEE

  • Much more enjoyable watching the IPL without the screaming fans. Good quality of cricket on show throughout - but the final was another example of how T20 is a flawed format compared to the longer game as there was little chance of Delhi coming back to win after their poor start. And for the big hitting the best match in the comp was the low scoring thriller between Kings & Sunrisers.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      So see where you are coming from with the Long format but if it gets people interested in the game and hopefully participate in it either playing or logistics within then I be happy.

      As for the fans each to their own but as we know the Indians in fact Sub Continent love the game if Cricket. Just that we are a bit refiner well sometimes that is.

  • The Altroz is the gold standard

  • Yes could imagine the Fans going wild at the Final in fact the whole tournament but never mind at least it got played and plenty of Action as usual.

    Plus live cricket for you folks to watch too.

    As someone posted glorious and ludicrous shots, amazing bowling and outstanding fielding no doubt.

    That's T20 Cricket for you and the IPL.

  • Brings much needed revenue and eyeballs to our great game

    Players can earn a good living too , it’s a great spectacle and the standard of fielding is unbelievable

    Good for world cricket

  • One thing t20 cricket and the IPL has done for cricket is made fielding an important part of the game. Some of the catches and boundary stopping has been sensational and even more of a specticle than the boundaries hit.

  • Another sport that just isn't the same without the fans. The IPL is usually an amazing spectacle. Really hope this vaccine is forthcoming and available to everyone

  • Been brilliant parking the truck and coming in after work and watching the afternoon matches, just about every single day.
    The 2 best teams got to the final and congrats to MI for winning the cup.

    It was wonderful today, watching Rabada and Stoinis getting taken to the cleaners.

    Thanks to the organisers for giving us an excellent IPL to enjoy.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Evening Maksi ...

      On a proper HYS now we are .

      So JB had a steady IPL, Stokes is back playing too which is good for us and himself too.

      So how did the other English lads do though, were they productive or just happy to play and earn some money.

  • I didn't reaalise we were allowed to call people INDIANS anymore, surprised the loony PC brigade hasn't insisted they change to Mumbai Indiginous People from th South Asia Subcontinent. oesn't roll off the tongue but HEY ! it's PC and tody that is all that matters. Best team in competition by a mile, well-deserved win/

    • 2 cents replied:
      Are you mad because not a single useless English player was in the final?

  • I for one will miss this, even without the fans it was very good, and something to look forward to in these tough times. MI fan, but wanted DC to win.

    • John G replied:
      what kind of numpty supports a team but then wants them to lose ??

      you are an oxygen thief thats what you are

  • zzz zzz zzz

  • Well done need fans to celebrate

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC