Bruce French (right) played for England between 1985 and 1988

England's national lead wicketkeeping coach Bruce French has retired after 11 years in the role.

The 61-year-old former Nottinghamshire gloveman joined the England coaching team in 2009 and has worked with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior and Sarah Taylor.

French previously played 16 Tests and 13 one-day internationals for England.

James Foster will act as wicketkeeping coach on England's upcoming tour of South Africa.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles said: "I would like to thank Bruce and those that are leaving the performance department for their contribution to the elite set-up over the past few years.

"It has been a challenging time for all, but I am very proud of the efforts of every individual and the loyalty they have shown in maintaining England cricket at the forefront of international sport and competition.

"I have worked alongside some talented people and the dedication and professionalism shown is renowned across the sport."