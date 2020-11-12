Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Mike made his senior Leicestershire debut in 2018

Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Mike has agreed a two-year contract extension with the county.

Mike, 22, enjoyed an impressive 2020 campaign, especially in the T20 Blast where some lower-order hitting helped the Foxes reach the quarter-finals.

The right-arm seamer was also the county's joint-leading wicket taker in the Bob Willis Trophy with nine.

Mike also scored a first-class career-best 51 not out in the competition against Nottinghamshire.

He follows opener Hassan Azad, wicketkeeper-batsman Lewis Hill and seamer Gareth Griffifths, who have also all recently extended their contracts at Grace Road.