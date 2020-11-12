Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Barnes gives some bowling tips in his coaching role at Somerset

Stuart Barnes has left Somerset to become men's assistant head coach and national bowling lead with Ireland.

The 50-year-old has been awarded an initial three-year contract, which will see Barnes in place until the end of the current World Cup cycle.

Barnes joined Ireland's coaching team for the summer series against England.

"I loved the challenge of international cricket - the opportunity to continue this full-time for the next three years is incredibly exciting," he said.

Barnes joins head coach Graham Ford in what may potentially be the busiest period ever for Ireland men, given the bilateral fixtures to be played across three formats and the chance to compete in three World Cup events.

He added: "It was a great experience to link up with Graham Ford and the Ireland team for the recent ODI series against England at the Ageas Bowl. I'm delighted to now be part of the team.

"My time at Somerset has been shorter than I expected but I'm honoured to have been part of creating a bit of history and I have incredible memories and friendships that I will take with me.

"I can't thank Andy Hurry, Jason Kerr, the coaching staff and the squad enough and I wish them all the very best moving forwards."