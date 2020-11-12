Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Wells (left) and Jack Blatherwick (right) have both agreed two-year contracts with Lancashire

Lancashire have completed the signings of former Sussex opening batsman Luke Wells and ex-Nottinghamshire fast bowler Jack Blatherwick.

Both have joined on two-year contracts after they were released by their counties last season.

Left-hander Wells, 29, spent nine years at Sussex playing 141 first-class games and scoring 18 centuries.

Right-armer Blatherwick, 22, is a former England Under-19 international who made his Notts debut in 2018.

"We're pleased with the additions of Luke and Jack to bolster the squad," Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott said.

"Luke's record in first-class cricket speaks for itself - a skilled batsman who values his wicket and has the ability to bat long periods of time.

"In Jack, we're getting a highly-talented young seam bowler who is yet to fully show what he can do.

"After losing Graham Onions to retirement and with Toby Lester moving on, a spot has opened up in the seam bowling department and we're excited to see what he can add to our group."