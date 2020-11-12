Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Wiese played in all formats for Sussex in his first four seasons with the county

Sussex have re-signed South Africa all-rounder David Wiese as an overseas player for next summer's T20 Blast.

He spent the past four seasons with the county as a Kolpak player, but those contracts will no longer be available when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this year.

The 35-year-old helped the Sharks reach the final of the T20 Blast in 2018 before losing to Worcestershire.

Head coach James Kirtley called his signing "fantastic news".