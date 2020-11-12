David Wiese: Sussex re-sign South African all-rounder for T20 Blast

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Wiese
David Wiese played in all formats for Sussex in his first four seasons with the county

Sussex have re-signed South Africa all-rounder David Wiese as an overseas player for next summer's T20 Blast.

He spent the past four seasons with the county as a Kolpak player, but those contracts will no longer be available when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this year.

The 35-year-old helped the Sharks reach the final of the T20 Blast in 2018 before losing to Worcestershire.

Head coach James Kirtley called his signing "fantastic news".

Top Stories

Featured