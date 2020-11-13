Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Wagg has also played for Warwickshire and Derbyshire

Former Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg is to take up a player-coach role with Wiltshire club Biddestone in the West of England Premier League.

Wagg, 37, spent 10 years with Glamorgan, but did not agree new terms after a reduced offer for 2021.

He left at the end of the 2020 season as the county looked to trim a large squad and reduce costs after a campaign behind closed doors.

"Can't wait to get started with this ambitious club", he tweeted.

Wagg is also setting up a coaching business, but Biddestone say he still has ambitions to return to the county game.

Other leavers included South African Marchant de Lange, who has joined Somerset, along with local products Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan and Connor Brown.