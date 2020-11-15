Harry Gurney's 115 T20 wickets is the second-most in Nottinghamshire's history

Paceman Harry Gurney has signed a new one-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

The limited-overs deal will see the 34-year-old former England left-armer spend a 10th season at Trent Bridge.

Gurney missed Notts' T20 Blast win this summer due to injury, but was in the side that won white-ball double in 2017 and the last 40-Over title in 2013.

He has taken 190 T20 wickets - 115 for Notts - and has also played in the Indian Premier League, Australia's Big Bash and the Pakistan Super League.

"2020 has ended up being a bit of an enforced sabbatical for me, but I feel rested, refreshed and ready to power through the next phase of my rehab to get ready for 2021," Gurney told the Nottinghamshire website. external-link

"There's no doubt that Harry improves any white-ball squad he's part of - and, in many ways, that we were able to win the Blast without him this year owed a lot to the experience and knowledge players like him have instilled in the rest of the group," added head coach Peter Moores.

"The challenge for us on the back of winning the competition, as it is every year, is to get better - and there's no doubt that adding a fit and fired-up Harry Gurney to our attack can help make us better."