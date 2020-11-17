Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Amy Hunter scored 104 runs for the Typhoons in the Super Series this year at an average of 26

Belfast teenager Amy Hunter says it's "pretty crazy" that she was awarded an Ireland contract as she prepares for the series against Scotland.

The wicketkeeper/batter is set to make her maiden senior Ireland appearance in the five-match series at La Manga in Spain, which starts on Friday.

"I didn't expect to get into the squad, just maybe an outside chance," she told Sportsound Extra Time.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm just excited to be there."

The 15-year-old, who started her cricket career at Instonians, impressed at the highest level of the domestic game this year as she helped the Typhoons to the inaugural Women's Super Series title.

Hunter was awarded an Ireland contract last month with Carrie Archer, chair of national women's selectors, saying: "Amy has been a prospect for a number of years now, and you could see her performances with the bat as well as with the gloves that she is starting to come into her own."

Master class

She has been training under senior women's coach Ed Joyce and was named in the 15-player squad for the two 50-over and three Twenty20 games against the Scots.

"If someone had told me I would be working with Ed Joyce - it 's crazy to be honest," added the schoolgirl.

Amy Hunter prepares to take the catch for the Typhoons

"It's really good to learn from the senior players, learning off them and seeing what their plans would be.

"From playing in the Super Series this year I got to know most of the players pretty well. Hopefully next summer I will stay involved in the squad.

"I feel like I'm I'm in really good touch after the season - I battled really nicely. I love the game and love hitting sixes!"

Click here to hear the full Amy Hunter interview on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.